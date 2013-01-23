Northbound U.S. 93 partially reopens

PHOENIX -- One lane of U.S. 93 northbound has reopened between Kingman and the Arizona/Nevada border following a serious crash that had blocked all northbound travel, according the Arizona Department of Transportation.



The left lane is open and drivers should expect to find the right lane closed about nine miles from the Nevada state line.



There is no estimated time for the right lane to reopen.



For the latest highway conditions across Arizona, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at www.az511.gov or call 5-1-1.