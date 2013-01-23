Not getting enough fruits and vegetables each day? Try juicing

PHOENIX -- It can sometimes be difficult to incorporate fruits and vegetables into your day, but juicing provides the quick alternative to get a variety of fruits and vegetables without all the work. Chef Sara from the Raw Vegan Academy & Café in Cave Creek stopped by to talk about juicing and its benefits.



“This is the best thing you can do for your body,” she said.



Wheat grass, bok choy, spinach, cucumber, celery, garlic and sprouts are among the ingredients in Chef Sara’s juice.



“Whatever you like that’s green, put it in,” she said.



But the possibilities are endless and this makes it much easier to get your body the important nutrients it needs. And not only that, but Chef Sara also explains the importance of juicing as a way to detoxify the body.



“That’s why it’s easier to juice than to eat all this,” she said. “Imagine if you had to chew all this.”



Juicing information can be conflicting, but Chef Sara shares what works for her and even adds that juicing gives her lots of energy.



Chef Sara is a raw food master, coach, author and founder of 3 Weeks Back to Health Program. The Raw Vegan Academy & Café is located at 6602 E. Cave Creek Road.