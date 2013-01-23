Police: Man admits using drugs prior to fatal crash in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. -- A Prescott man admitted using marijuana and methadone prior to a fatal collision on Jan. 22, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.



The preliminary investigation shows that a Dodge Neon driven by a 46-year-old woman was stopped at the light at state Route 89A and Robert Road at about 3 p.m.



The light reportedly turned green and the Neon and a Ford Focus in front of it began to accelerate. At that point, witnesses reported a Jeep Liberty hit the Neon at highway speeds and without braking.



Police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Bonney said the impact of the rear-end collision caused the Neon to spin several times and hit the Focus. The Jeep, which police called the at-fault vehicle, continued to the southeast portion of the intersection after the collision.



Hayley Stevens, 19, of Dewey, was a passenger in the Neon and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center East Campus where she later died.



A 1-1/2-year-old girl who was also in the Neon was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital with serious injuries. Police said she was properly restrained in a car seat. The driver of the Neon, identified as Stevens' mother Tammy Barron, was transported to YRMC East with serious injuries. Both have been released from the hospital.



The driver of the Focus was not injured.



The driver of the Jeep, Kris Raymond McClain, 49, was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.



Police said McClain admitted to using both marijuana and methadone for medical reasons during the prior 24 hours.



Investigators executed a search warrant and located approximately 60 grams of marijuana and a medical marijuana card inside McClain's vehicle.



McClain was released from the hospital on Saturday and booked into Yavapai County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, aggravated DUI, criminal damage and probation violation.



McClain was not charged with any marijuana charges as the amount he had was under the threshold of what is allowed with the card.