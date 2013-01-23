Kingman man, 70, arrested in neighbor's shooting death

KINGMAN, Ariz. -- Mohave County sheriff's detectives said a 70-year-old man shot and killed his neighbor following an argument at their triplex residence in Kingman.



James Clifton Craft was arrested Tuesday night and faces a second-degree murder charge.



According to the sheriff's office, deputies and detectives responded to a shooting in the 3500 block of Dove Lane at about 10:15 p.m. and Craft told them that he had just shot a man outside his front door.



Deputies discovered Matthew James Paulson, 27, inside his residence and medical personnel declared him dead at the scene.



The investigation revealed that Paulson was upset for unknown reasons and started yelling and calling names at Craft in their joint front yard.



A friend of both men intervened and calmed them down, but a short time later Paulson started yelling at Craft again. Investigators said Craft was inside his residence at his front door as Paulson stood outside on the front steps.



The friend reported hearing one popping noise and saw Paulson grab his torso with his hand then walk back into his own residence.



The neighbor told deputies that Paulson was not assaulting Craft and had no weapons or dangerous instruments in his hands.



Craft was taken into custody without incident and deputies confiscated a .22-caliber semi-automatic handgun.



Autopsy results are pending and the case remains under investigation.