Life-size Lady Gaga cake a labor of love for Phoenix chef

PHOENIX -- Lady Gaga is performing at US Airways Center in Phoenix on Wednesday, and in honor of her presence, one local chef decided to do something special. KAK (pronounced "cake," short for Kick Ass Kakes) owner and chef Jay Murphy created a life-size Gaga cake.

Murphy says it took him two weeks and 60 hours. It stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and is supported by a wooden frame. For reference, Lady Gaga is 5 feet 1 inch tall. The additional inches area for her heels her hair and the cake's base.

"It's vanilla cake with vanilla butter cream," Murphy said. "There's about 40 pounds of frosting and there's about 40 pounds of fondant, which is the coating outside."

The cake weighs in at 180 pounds, significantly more than the "Queen of Pop" herself, and serves about 400 people.

Murphy says the hardest part of the entire project, which was two weeks in planning, was recreating Lady Gaga's face.

"It's been done three times," he said. "I even ripped off her face last night because I wasn't happy with it."

Murphy's confection creation is based on a costume that Lady Gaga wore during her performance at MAC Cosmetics’ Pan-Asia Viva Glam launch in Tokyo in 2010. The chef felt that this particular look "depicts the best of Lady Gaga’s dramatic flair and works well for cake décor."

Murphy is inviting Lady Gaga fans -- known as "little monsters" -- to stop by and see his luscious creation and, of course, take pictures.

KAK is located at 4700 N. Central Ave., Suite 105, Phoenix, AZ 85012.