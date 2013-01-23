PHOENIX -- Mingus Manor Animal Sanctuary is hosting its 3rd annual Dining With the Dogs Dinner and Silent Auction Event -- an evening of dinner, dancing, auction items and a chance meet the residents of Mingus Manor. They will be there for you to hug and smooch all night long.

The purpose of the event, which takes place on Saturday, Jan. 26, is to raise money for Mingus Manor, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization that rescues and provides lifetime care for senior and special needs animals.

One hundred percent of all monies raised goes directly to medical care, food and medications for all our animals.

Sheraton Crescent Hotel

2620 W. Dunlap Ave. (I-17 & Dunlap), Phoenix

Cocktails and meet the residents of Mingus Manor - 6 p.m.

Dinner - 7 p.m.

Dancing to Debbie and Double Eagle Band - 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Silent auction will run throughout the evening

Evening Casual Attire

Purchase tickets at www.mingusmanor.org.

$40 per person