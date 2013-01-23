Smoke detectors save Scottsdale residents from late-night house fire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A pair of Scottsdale residents just might owe their lives to working smoke detectors.

The Scottsdale Fire Department was called out to a two-story home in the neighborhood northeast of 96th Street and Sweetwater Avenue at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Capt. Adam Hoster of the Scottsdale Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find flames shooting through the roof of the garage. It took more than 30 firefighters -- five engines and a ladder truck -- to knock down those flames.

Once they made sure nobody else was inside the house, crews launched an aggressive attack on the fire.

"Firefighters did an awesome job of stopping this from being a complete and total loss," Hoster said. "We didn't lose the house."

While there was some extension through the attic to the second floor of the home, the worst of the damage was contained to the garage area.

It's not yet known what sparked the fire, but two people were home when it started.

"They were alerted by their smoke detectors and left the house," Hoster said in an email to media outlets Wednesday morning.

Neither one of the occupants was injured.

Firefighters have always advocated the use of smoke detectors. In fact, they say when it comes to protecting your family from a house fire, the best thing you can do, after removing hazards, is install working smoke alarms in your home.

“We know smoke detectors save lives,” said Capt. Scott Walker of the Phoenix Fire Department while demonstrating a new talking smoke detector in October.

The cause of Tuesday night's fire is under investigation.