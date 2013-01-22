Migrant backers push Gov Brewer to allow licenses

PHOENIX (AP) -- Supporters of young immigrants granted the right to stay in the country by President Barack Obama are urging Gov. Jan Brewer to change her mind and let them get driver's licenses, citing new federal guidelines that clarify that those in the program are legally in the country.



Democratic lawmakers were joined by several young immigrants at the state Capitol on Tuesday to try to persuade the Republican governor to revoke her order blocking licenses for those granted so-called deferred action. They argued the Department of Homeland Security clarification late last week clears up any concerns Brewer had about their legal status.



Brewer issued an executive order on Aug. 15 barring state agencies from granting driver's licenses and other benefits to those granted deferrals. Her action came two months after Obama said he would defer deportations for people younger than 30 who were brought to the U.S. before they turned 16. They will be granted work permits and Social Security numbers, allowing them to live and work in the U.S.



Brewer's decision sparked a lawsuit by some people denied licenses. The case is pending in federal court.



Rep. Martin Quezada, D-Phoenix, said nearly 14,000 Arizonans have either applied for or been granted deferred action. Friday's clarification from Homeland Security removes Brewer's argument that they were not legal.



"She has what she needs now to do the right thing," Quezada said. "Many, many other states are already doing this, why is Arizona not? It's not because there's a legal reason not to, it's because it's a political statement she's trying to make."



Brewer spokesman Steve Benson said the governor and her lawyers were still assessing the Homeland Security directive.



Elisa Vega, a 21-year-old Phoenix resident who was brought to the U.S. at age 4, said having a driver's license is a critical need.



"It's important to just basically get around everyday life, like if I have to go to the store or if I have to find a job," Vega said.



She also said it's important for the general public, because allowing those with deferred action to be licensed also means they can get insurance.



