MCSO arrests 3 for stabbing death in Tolleson

TOLLESON, Ariz. -- Detectives with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office have arrested three suspects for the kidnapping and murder of a man found dead in Tolleson.



Sarah Brady, 19, faces charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and hindering prosecution involving a murder.



Jorge Acuna Amaya, 24, and Jazmine Angelina Romero, 19, who were already in custody on unrelated charges, now face charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, unlawful use of transportation, theft of a credit card and fraudulent use of a credit card.



Hector Sanchez Duque, 43, of Phoenix, was found stabbed to death near 119th and Southern avenues on Dec. 14.



A farm worker discovered Duque's body lying facedown on a dirt road alongside a field. His hands and feet were bound behind his back, according to MCSO. Investigators believe he was killed somewhere else.



There is no word if the victim knew the suspects before the murder.

