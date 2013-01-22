Filthy home leads to couple's arrest for alleged child abuse

PHOENIX -- A Phoenix man and woman have been arrested for alleged child abuse, after authorities discovered the family living in squalor.

On Sunday, police were called to the apartment of Randall Bresaw, 21 and Kona Erbe, 25, after receiving complaints of strong odors coming from inside their apartment near 48th Street and Baseline Road.

When officers arrived, they found the apartment full of feces, dirty diapers and rotting food.

"Officers described there was fecal matter spread on walls and floors of the apartment home as well as trash and decaying food in many of the rooms," Officer James Holmes of the Phoenix Police Department wrote in a follow-up email to media outlets Wednesday.

The couple's two children, ages 3 and 4, have been placed in foster care.

Bresaw is also being held on suspicion of drug paraphernalia and marijuana possession.