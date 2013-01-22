Phoenix weather: Topsy-turvy weather continues

PHOENIX -- With a high on Tuesday of 81 degrees at Sky Harbor Airport, Phoenix set a record high for the date. The previous record high, 78, goes back to 1994. Tomorrow we’re expecting another high around 80 and that would be another record.

Remember a week ago Monday, January 14th, when we had that record cool high of 45?



Now, just to keep things interesting, an area of low pressure which was forecast to spin itself out in the middle of the Pacific is making a move, albeit slowly, toward Arizona.

Now it’s looking like we have a decent chance for rain showers in the Valley Saturday. That would be snow in the high country as well. It’s not a super cold storm so highs will still reach into the low 70s

Next week, a slightly colder storm will enter the state on Monday and bring us another chance for rain and snow. By then, Valley highs will be running in the low-60s.



What we’re saying is winter isn't over yet by a long shot. These few days of very warm weather will be fleeting and it appears we’ll get back into a more wintry pattern by the weekend.



Check out the graphic with this article that charts Phoenix highs for the past two weeks. The red line represents our average high (68) and the white line is the actual high temperatures over the last 14 days.

Quite a ride!

