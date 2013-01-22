Mesa police investigate shooting death of man

MESA, Ariz. -- Mesa police are looking for answers in the shooting death of a 60 year old man.

Nathan Noyes was found shot to death Sunday evening inside his east Mesa home.

Police were called to the house when someone reported hearing shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Noyes dead inside. The victim's 59-year-old wife, Patricia Noyes, was the only other person there, and detective say there is no indication that anyone else is involved.

Police say there is some indication that the victim's wife was handling the gun, when it accidentally discharged.

No arrests were made. Police are calling the case an ongoing homicide investigation.