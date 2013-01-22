Tempe school employee admits to sex with student, 12

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tempe police said a teacher's aide at a Tempe school admitted he had sex with a 12-year-old student.

That's just one of many disturbing new details coming to light in court documents released on Tuesday, following the arrest of 28-year-old George Person.

Person is an employee of the Tempe Elementary School District, and works as an Instructional Aide at Gililland Middle School in Tempe. He's been working there for the past six years.

Tempe Police first began investigating Person after they received information from a concerned father that Person was having inappropriate conversations with his daughter over the Internet.

Officers arrested Person last week. But now, following interviews with some of Person's alleged victims, startling new details are being made public.

One of the alleged victims, who is now 17, told police she was just 12 when she took a city bus to Person's apartment, where they had sex. The girl told detectives that throughout her high school years, Person sent her Facebook messages, asking her to meet him outside of school hours, and also told her to perform oral sex on him.

According to Tempe police reports, another alleged victim, a 12-year-old girl, said Person rubbed her crotch in the hallway at school, and grabbed her breast during a hug, also at school. Police said that Person has admitted to the contact.

The police report also states that a third victim had intercourse and oral sex with Person when she was 16. Person also reportedly texted her pictures of his penis.

Person has reportedly described to police, in great detail, his attraction to children and females under the age of 18. He told police that girls around 13 years of age are easy to talk to, low cost to socialize with, end exciting to be with sexually.

Person is facing charges of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Child Molestation, Sex Abuse, and Transmittiing Obscene Materials to Minors.

He has been removed from his position at Gililland Middle School while the investigation continues, and has not been in contact with students since the allegations were brought to the District's attention.