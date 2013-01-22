'Calligraphy Bandit' linked to 13 pharmacy robberies in Phoenix area

PHOENIX -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies at pharmacies in the Phoenix metro area.



Phoenix police said the "Calligraphy Bandit" has committed at least 13 robberies since Nov. 12.



According to police, the suspect enters the business and goes directly to the pharmacy where he presents a handwritten note demanding oxycodone. After receiving the drugs, the suspect flees the business in an unknown direction.



Phoenix police spokesman Sgt. Trent Crump said the suspect is armed with a handgun and has become more aggressive in recent robberies.



The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 19 to 35 years old, 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 to 180 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and sunglasses.



A dark gray Dodge Stratus with a "7" in the series or a 1980s single-cab truck are possible suspect vehicles.



Police released video surveillance footage and photos of the suspect.



Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



