Suspect on the loose after chase ends in N. Valley; woman detained, released

PHOENIX -- Police have detained one person and are searching for another -- a man believed to be armed -- after an early morning chase Tuesday.

The short pursuit ended at about 6:30 a.m. off Interstate 17 in the area of Pioneer Road and Gavalin Peak Parkway, which is north of Carefree Highway in the Anthem area.

Few details were immediately available, but according to a sergeant on the scene, the situation started with an attempted traffic stop. The driver of the suspect vehicle, however, refused to pull over, instead leading officers on a short chase that, according to scanner traffic, exceeded 100 mph at times.

When the car finally stopped, officers were able to detain a woman. The man who had been driving, however, fled the scene.

Not knowing exactly what they were dealing with, officers exercised extreme caution as they looked for the man. That search operation was suspended at about 8 a.m. Investigators were hoping information gleaned from the suspect's car would help them track down the man later in the day,

DPS said officers searched the vehicle and discovered what appeared to be tools used for burglarizing homes.

It's not clear what prompted officers to try stop the vehicle in the first place.

Investigators said the woman who was detained has since been released. At this point, officers believe she was simply a passenger in the suspect's vehicle.