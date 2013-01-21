Match.com says Vegas woman's lawsuit is "absurd"

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- An online dating service says a Las Vegas woman has no legal basis for her lawsuit seeking $10 million after she was matched with a man who hid in her garage and brutally attacked her.

Mary Kay Beckman filed suit in U.S. District Court on Friday accusing Match.com of failing to disclose dangers of online dating.

She said she'd known Wade Ridley only eight days when she broke up with him in September 2010. Four months later he stabbed her 10 times. He later was charged with murdering a woman in Phoenix. He died in prison last year.

Match.com said in a statement Monday that Beckman's experience was horrible but the lawsuit is "absurd." It said Beckman was a victim of a "sick, twisted" man with no known criminal record.