Murder trial six years in the making

PHOENIX -- It's something one valley mother thought might never happen: justice for her daughter, who was murdered six years ago in a drive-by shooting.

It was a deadly case of wrong place, wrong time that went cold for years. Kristine Harrington spoke with the victim's mother on the eve of her daughter's murder trial.



Six year old Patrice was just nine months old when her mom, Lindsay Key, was the victim of a drive by shooting.Now, the trial for the one of the alleged shooters, starts tomorrow.

Police say five men, driving a stolen car, pulled up to the party where Lindsey was with her friend back in December 2006. The suspects opened fire on the crowd, injuring five people and killing Lindsay. Police say the shooting was the result of an earlier gang altercation.

It took four years before Rodrigo Romero and Francisco Cervantes were arrested, and another two years before Leonardo Sanchez, Andres Fraire and Eliseo Martinez were picked up.

And now, finally, Rodrigo Romero will go on trial.



"I don't know if we'll have to go through this trial five times or what will happen after this first one but I'm thankful it's finally going to start," says Lindsey's mom Deborah Parker.

Still, she says she has faith in the system. "I look forward to the day I know these people will stay in jail the rest of their lives," says Parker.