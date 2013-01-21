Southwest Airlines offers new early-boarding option

PHOENIX -- Travelers flying on Southwest Airline who want to guarantee a good seat have a new way to secure early boarding. But it will cost you.

Southwest passengers can already try for an "A" boarding pass, allowing them to board first.

But starting this week, Southwest will offer customers the opportunity to purchase one of the earliest boarding positions at the gate for $40 per flight, when available.

"Offering Customers the option to improve their boarding position on day of travel is one more way we can offer the travel experience that best fits their needs,” says said Kevin Krone, Southwest Airlines Vice President of Marketing, Sales, and Distribution.

This new boarding option will only be offered at the gate on the day of travel, beginning 45 minutes before the flight departs. Customers will hear an announcement in the gate area and will be able to purchase an available boarding position via credit card from a Customer Service Agent.

Passengers will only have the opportunity to purchase these positions if they’re available. The airline successfully tested this new boarding option in San Diego last month, and received positive feedback.