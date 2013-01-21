U.S. reports major marijuana bust at Arizona entry

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) -- Federal authorities say agents recently made a huge marijuana seizure at a commercial truck crossing point on the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Arizona.

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol is withholding details of the seizure before a news conference scheduled Tuesday.

However, the agency says the seizure was made Jan. 15 and involved more than seven tons of marijuana with an estimated value of $7 million.

Customs and Border Patrol says it will hold the news conference will be held at the Mariposa Port and that media will be able to view the marijuana and where it was seized.

The port is a major crossing point for commercial truck traffic, particularly for produce being imported into the United States from Mexico.