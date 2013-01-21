Barrett-Jackson sales set records

SCOTTSDALE -- Holy bidding, Batman! An Ahwatukee man bought the original Batmobile for $4.2 million this weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction. The purchase helped push the event to set new records in sales.

In all, 1,343 cars sold at the auction, bringing in $108,766,069 in gross sales. That's a 17 percent increase over last year.

A record 310,000 people attended the week-long event at Scottsdale's WestWorld, marking a 15 percent increase from a year ago.

Collector car fans helped set two other records as well. A 1947 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport sold for $2,035,000. And a 1956 Chrysler Diablo Concept Convertible brought in $1,375,000.

Another notable sale? The very first 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray retail model brought in $1.1 million at auction. The two-seater sports car -- with the Vehicle Identification Number 0001 -- was sold to NASCAR team owner and avid Corvette collector Richard Hendrick.

21 unique vehicles were also auctioned off for charity. Their sales helped raise more then $5 million for charities across the nation, including organizations benefiting children, military personnel and medical research.

Good Morning Arizona's Scott Pasmore spent some time at the auction this week and checked out the cars, the collections, and cool stuff the event had to offer.