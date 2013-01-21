Phoenix weather: Near record temps this week

PHOENIX -- It’s gotten so warm around the Valley the past few days that for the middle of the week, we’ll be pushing record high temperatures around metro Phoenix.

The high on Monday was 79 degrees. That is only 1 degree from tying Monday’s daily record.



Tuesday, the record high is 78 and Wednesday it’s 77, so on both those days it's likely we’ll be warmer than that.

Temperatures will moderate a bit for next week, but this dry streak is going to continue.

We’re 21 days into the new year and we’ve only recorded .01 of an inch of rain, the smallest amount considered “measurable” by the National Weather Service.

Since Oct. 1, we’ve had only about 1 inch of rain in Phoenix. That’s about one-third of average.



