10 Foods that help fight the flu

PHOENIX -- If you want to fight the flu, try doing it from the inside out.

Certified nutritionist Janet Little from Sprouts showed Good Morning Arizona's Stella Inger 10 foods you should try putting in your diet to help fight the flu.

First, dig into fruits that contain vitamin C. Berries are an especially good choice.

Next, pick out lots of vegetables like bell peppers. They contain antioxidant-boosting nutrients that help prevent colds and the flu.

Mushrooms are a great choice, because they contain nutrients that can help ward off infections.

Chicken broth is another winner.. "It's a great way to get nutrients into your system in a concentrated form," says Little. "Chicken broths and soups, plus the heat, the warmth, helps us feel better, too."

Garlic is another superfood. Studies show that two cloves of garlic a day can increase your immune system by 46 percent.

Make sure you drink up and hit the juice. And don't just stick to apple and orange juices. Vegetable juices are full of flu-fighting ingredients.

Frozen fruit bars can pack a punch and taste great, too.

Pour yourself a cup or two of tea. "If you drink five cups, it can quadruple your immune boosting system," Little tells us.

Feeling run down? Go nuts with some almonds. They're packed with Vitamin E and selenium.

And don't forget the Emergen-C. The dietary supplement features dozens of nutrients, especially the immune-supporting Vitamin C.