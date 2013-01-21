Dr. Angela Derosa talks about common causes of infertility

PHOENIX -- If you or someone you know has ever struggled to have a baby, you know it can be frustrating, emotional, and sometimes very expensive. Doctor Angela Derosa fills us in about some of the most common causes of infertility.

"About a third of the time it's female causes, meaning the woman has something going on with her," Dr. Derosa told Scott Pasmore on Good Morning Arizona Friday. "A third of the time it's men. And a third of the time we just don't know why."

Premature menopause can also be a factor in infertility. Thyroid levels, hormones and levels of estrogen and testosterone may also play a role.

One major problem that can lead to infertility is simply waiting too long to have a baby. "Women have been taught that we can have everything," Dr. Derosa says. "But we might not want to do it all at the same time. The body is designed to get pregnant in our 20s. When you get into your 30s and 40s it becomes more challenging to get pregnant."

Some steps a woman can take begin with seeing her doctor, who can assess thyroid and hormone levels and determine if there are any structural problems. If problems are ruled out, a couple might be able to move on to procedures like in vitro fertilization.

But a woman's age is key. "The biggest thing I can tell people: if they really want families, start thinking about it younger," Dr. Derosa says. "There are a lot of women these days who are even storing their eggs for future use."