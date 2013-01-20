DPS: 2 dead in rollover at Loop 101 and US 60

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Two people were killed when an SUV rolled over on the Loop 101 in the East Valley on Sunday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Officers at the scene tell 3TV that five people were in a 1996 Ford 4-door SUV headed south on the Loop 101 at the US 60 when the vehicle's left rear tire tread separated. The driver reportedly lost control and the SUV rolled multiple times.

Two passengers were ejected. One of them was a 15-year-old girl who died at the hospital. She has been identified as Elena Stephenson from Chandler, Ariz.

The driver, 59-year-old John Gamero of Gilbert, Ariz., died at the scene. He was not ejected from the vehicle.

The other passengers were hospitalized with injuries that are said to be non-life threatening. They have been identified as Dina Martinez, 41, Estavon Vasquez, 19 and Leann Limbeck, 15.

Two other vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision in the traffic backup shortly after the rollover occurred.

The ramps from the Loop 101 in both directions were closed for several hours Sunday evening at the US 60 junction.

