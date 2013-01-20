1 Dead, 2 injured during weekend hiking

PHOENIX -- One man died, and two other people were treated for injuries Sunday in what proved to be a dangerous day for Valley hikers.

A 58-year-old man was hiking at Spur Cross in Cave Creek when he reportedly fell approximately 10 feet. The man’s friends performed CPR, but paramedics weren’t able to save his life.

A 50-year-old woman who was hiking Piestawa Peak also needed medical attention after she slipped and hit her head. Fortunately, she was able to walk down the mountain with rescuers.

Rescue crews were also needed at the Cholla Trail on Camelback Mountain when a 37-year-old woman fainted, fell, and hurt her arm. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Phoenix fire officials said the warmer weather has led to a lot more hikers this weekend, which results in a lot of loose gravel on the trails.

They advise those that want to get out and enjoy the Valley’s many hiking options to pick a trail they are able to navigate.

“You should try on ones that are not quite as steep, not quite as challenging if you’re just entry level in exercise,” said Tony Mure with Phoenix Fire.



