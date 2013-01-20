Man gets 15 years for drugstore robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- A man who admitted to robbing a series of drugstores in the Tucson area to get a prescription painkillers has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that 57-year-old Robert Federico Gutierrez had pleaded guilty to three armed robbery charges.

Gutierrez told a probation officer he became addicted to Oxycodone after hurting his shoulder doing masonry work.

Authorities say Gutierrez handed notes to pharmacy employees demanding drugs and sometimes threatened them with a gun.