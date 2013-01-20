Chef Dad's Super Bowl chili

INGREDIENTS;

2 lbs. Ground Beef (85% lean works best)

3 (15 oz.) cans Pinto Beans (drained)

1Yellow Onion (finely diced)

3 Tbsp. Diced Garlic (approx. 7-8 cloves)

2 Cans Tomato sauce (15 oz cans – 30 oz. total)

1 Can Diced Tomatoes (15 oz.)

1 Cup Beef Broth

½ Cup Ketchup

1 tsp. Hot Sauce

1 Tbsp. Kosher salt

1 Tbsp. Chili Powder

1 tsp. Ground Cumin

1 tsp. Black pepper

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 Bag of Frito’s corn chips - crushed



COOKING;

1) Combine spices (salt, chili powder, cumin, black pepper) in a small bowl and mix well. Set aside.

2) Heat large Dutch oven (or large lidded pot) over medium high heat. When hot, add your butter, then onion & garlic. Sauté with 1 tsp. of your spice blend for 3-4 minutes.

3) Add ground beef plus 1 tablespoon of your spice blend until meat is fully cooked. Do not drain any juices off.

4) Add tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, beef broth, ketchup, hot sauce & drained beans. Add all of your remaining spice blend then stir well and bring up to a simmer. Once it starts simmering, reduce heat to low and simmer with the lid on for 30 minutes. Taste for seasoning adjustment if you think necessary.



This recipe makes about 16 cups or 12 bowls.



Serve in bowl with hand crushed Frito’s over the top.



Cooks Note; When it comes to choosing your canned tomato products, I like the taste of the organic brands (like Muir Glen®) much better. Don’t try to make seasoning adjustments until after all ingredients have simmered and concentrated for the first 30 minutes. It takes them a while to come together. If making this the day before, let the chili cool down with the lid on for about 30-45 minutes before putting in your fridge. When ready, slowly reheat the chili over low heat then move into your crock pot on the low temp setting. Have some hot sauce, diced jalapeno, diced onion and shredded cheddar cheese available for your guests to serve themselves.

