Original Batmobile from TV series sells for $4.2M

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The original Batmobile from the 1960s television series sold at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Ariz. Saturday night for $4.2 million.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the winning bidder was Rick Champagne, a businessman and car collector from the Phoenix area who has been attending Barrett-Jackson auctions for 15 years.

Reuters reports that Champagne owns Champagne Logistics based in Tempe, Ariz.

"I really liked Batman growing up and I came here with the intention of buying the car," Champagne, 56, told Reuters in a brief interview moments after he bought the car. "Sure enough, I was able to buy it. That was a dream come true."

The 19-foot-long black, bubble-topped car was used in the ABC "Batman" TV show that starred Adam West as the Caped Crusader from 1966 to 1968.

The car's owner - famed auto customizer George Barris, of Los Angeles - transformed a one-of-a-kind 1955 Lincoln Futura concept car into the sleek crime-fighting machine. On the show, it boasted lasers and a "Batphone" and could lay down smoke screens and oil slicks.



Barris' publicist says his client is pleased with the auction result.



