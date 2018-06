PHOENIX – The cold snap that hit the state earlier this month is quickly becoming a distant memory.

Temperatures around Phoenix were in the mid 70s on Saturday, and the high for Sunday is expected to reach 75.

The high will remain in the mid 70s all the way through next week, with nothing but sunny skies expected.

Nights will be feeling warmer as well, with lows expected to be in the mid 40s for the next few days. By the middle of next week, lows will be in the low 50s.