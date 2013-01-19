Don't get the flu while traveling

PHOENIX -- The flu outbreak is widespread with more than 1,100 cases reported in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.



Travel this time of year comes with the risk of picking up the contagions that cause colds, coughs, and the flu.



Amy Moreno from AAA Arizona stopped by to share some health tips to keep in mind when traveling.



Before the Trip:

Vaccinations are important and Moreno says to do so at least two weeks before your trip.

Make sure your health insurance will cover medical care during the trip

Consider travel insurance



While you are away, Moreno says a travel health kit is essential. Pack sanitizers, tissues, and pain or fever medication. Wash hands often and avoid shaking hands with others.





