ASU student competing for Glamour magazine award

TEMPE, Ariz. -- An ASU student wants your help to win a national competition sponsored by Glamour Magazine.



Mona Dixon is competing against six other girls for the reader’s choice award, and her story is sure to inspire.



Dixon grew up in San Diego shelters until the age of 10 when she moved to Tempe with some members of her family. Her life was forever changed at the age of 13 when she walked into a Boys and Girls Club.



“I didn’t think I would be able to get in because I had to pay a $20 membership fee,” said Dixon. “But I turned around to walk out the door with my head down and then the lady told me ‘wait, come back’ and she paid my $20 membership fee and I always talk about that $20 changed the rest of my life.”



Dixon credits the Boys and Girls Club with giving her the tools she needs to live the best life she could.



“There I was able to participate in clubs, I was able to learn the importance of community service and have the resources to be successful throughout high school,” said Dixon.



Now 20, Dixon is paying it forward by helping other high school students. She uses her experiences to act as both a motivational speaker and outreach ambassador for Arizona State University, preparing high school students for college.



It’s no surprise that Dixon won the “National Youth of the Year” award from the Boys and Girls Club.

She also had the chance to meet Mario Lopez, Jennifer Lopez, and Denzel Washington, and Washington has continued to support her on her journey.



“He’s a great person. He’s very personable. We always have a good time and laugh with each other,” she said. “He always checks up on me and see how I’m doing in school.”



Dixon also got to meet President Barack Obama.



“At first I was nervous to meet the President, but then after I walked through the door and he was like, ‘hi Mona’, then it just all went away,” she said.



Mona wants to be a fashion buyer for a department store and a motivational speaker when she finishes school.

You can help her win the contest, and $1,500 in scholarship money, by going to Glamour's website. You can vote until Jan. 28 11:59 p.m. EST.

