Flagstaff police search for sexual assault suspect

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in Flagstaff say they're searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in parking lot.

The Flagstaff Police Department received a 911 call from the alleged victim early Friday.

The woman claims she had accepted a ride from a man who offered to drive her home from the downtown area.

She says the man instead drove her to a trailhead parking lot and physically and sexually assaulted her.

The man then fled the scene and the woman called police.

Authorities have a description of the suspect and are looking for anyone who may have noticed a vehicle parked at the trailhead at Lone Tree Road and JW Powell Boulevard between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday.