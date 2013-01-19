How to avoid being a victim of 'catfishing'

PHOENIX -- Notre Dame’s star linebacker Manti Te’o became a topic of national conversation this week when it was revealed that his girlfriend who had reportedly died within hours of his grandmother never actually existed.

Te’o received an outpouring of support during the football season, and is now being accused of fabricating the story about his girlfriend in an attempt to garner sympathy and attention.

Te’o has denied the allegations, claiming he was victimized by people on the Internet who had fooled him into falling for a woman who didn’t exist.

Whether Te’o is telling the truth or not, the Internet prank known as “catfishing” is a real problem.

Ken Colburn from the Data Doctors discussed “catfishing” with 3TV, and provided a few tips to use the next time you meet someone online.

Check out the video above to make sure you’re not the next victim of this increasingly common online joke.



