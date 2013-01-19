MESA, Ariz. -- A couple of armed robbers are terrorizing East Mesa.

So far they’ve hit 10 businesses in less than two weeks.



“What they're doing is they go into restaurants like Subway, Taco Bell, as well as Safeway, the grocery store, Walgreens any kind of venue they've been hitting,” said Sgt. Darren Burch with Silent Witness.



They show up wearing hoodies, their faces are covered up, and they're armed.



“We don't have a great description, all we really have is white males or Hispanic males, 18 to 20 years of age, based on their terminology, but what's telling about these suspects is that they're only hitting in East Mesa, so they feel very comfortable in that area, more than likely live in that area,” said Sgt. Burch.



On the police's side is some surveillance video that reveals the jackets these two suspects are wearing.

According to police, they’re specific items they hope somebody in the community will recognize.



“They're very active and we don't think they're going to stop until somebody calls Silent Witness and stops them,” said Sgt. Burch.



If you happen to recognize either of these two suspects or know anything about the case, you're urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

You can stay anonymous and could get up to $1,000 in reward money.