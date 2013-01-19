2 Suspects in 9 east Mesa robberies still at large

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Police are still searching for two men suspected of robbing nine businesses in east Mesa this month.

Authorities say the suspects entered the businesses around closing time wearing hooded sweatshirts. In several incidents, they also wore bandannas to cover their faces.

In multiple incidents, the robbers brandished or simulated using a handgun and kept their hands covered.

Authorities say that since the first robberies, only one suspect now enters the businesses.

Witnesses have seen the suspects driving multiple vehicles.

The robbers are linked to heists from Jan. 4-13. Six of the nine robberies have been at fast-food restaurants or sandwich shops and the other three were convenience stores or pharmacies.