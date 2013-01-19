Mexico hands over drug suspect to US officials

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) -- Authorities say a drug trafficking suspect is in jail in Arizona following his arrest in Mexico.

The Pima County Sheriff's office said late Friday that Alejandro Ortiz Guerena was arrested in Hermosillo, Mexico, and turned over to authorities in Arizona.

The office says Guerena is the suspected leader of a ring involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

He is being held in Pima County Detention Center on charges that include conspiracy to sell marijuana and money laundering.

The office says the investigation into Guerena's activities dates to 2009. Three of his family members were arrested on similar charges two years ago. It says his brother Gerardo Guerena is still wanted.