Puppies die in Phoenix house fire

PHOENIX -- A house fire in Phoenix claimed the lives of several puppies Friday night.

The fire caused massive flames and smoke which sparked some power lines above the home, which is located near 5th Street and Townley.

A family was home when the fire broke out. They all got out safely. However, their puppies did not survive the fire.

"I'm came outside and I heard like a crackling sound, and then I saw a bunch of people screaming, and then I look over and there were flames coming out of the window, and then coming up from on top of the roof," said Michelle Baribault, who witnessed the fire and called 9-1-1.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and a crisis team is helping the family find a temporary place to live.