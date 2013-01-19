Gun advocates to hold rally at Ariz. Capitol

PHOENIX (AP) -- Gun advocates in Arizona are set to join nationwide rallies in support of gun rights.



The group Guns Across America Rally for Arizona has scheduled a rally Saturday at noon at the Arizona State Capitol.



The rally is one of many slated to take place on state capitols across the country thanks to a loosely organized campaign via social media sponsors by the Washington D.C.-based group Political Media.



Larry Ward, president of Political Media, says "Gun Appreciation Day" is modeled after last summer's "Chick-Fil-A Appreciation Day." That's when supporters of the fast food chain were asked to rally outside restaurants after the chain came under fire for its stance on gay marriage.



Ward says the rallies are a chance for the public to see that gun owners aren't scary people.



