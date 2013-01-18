Suspect robs same Tucson bank twice in 8 days

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Tucson police are looking for a man who robbed a downtown bank Friday, making it his second hit of the National Bank of Arizona branch in just eight days.



The man walked into the bank located at 136 N. Stone Ave. on Jan. 18 at 3:51 p.m. and passed a note to the teller "demanding money and threatening harm." The man took an undisclosed amount of money and left.

Nobody was harmed. He fled on foot before police arrived.



Detectives determined this was the same man who walked into this bank on Thursday, Jan. 10. He was wearing a green trench coat, brown sweater, dark beanie, black gloves and sunglasses.



The suspect is being described as a Hispanic male between 40 and 50 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 130 to 150 pounds with black and white facial hair. He was last seen in a gray long sleeve shirt and light blue jeans.



If you have any information call 911 or 88-CRIME (88-27463).