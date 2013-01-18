Gun control a hot topic at this weekend's gun show

PHOENIX -- One of the biggest gun shows on the West Coast will be taking place in the Valley this weekend, and an estimated 20,000 people will be on hand to check out the large collection of firearms.

But while they’re enjoying the sizable selection of guns, those attending this weekend’s event will no doubt be thinking about the recent shootings that have taken place and the potential impact it could have on the country’s gun laws.

“Each of us is impacted by that tragic series of events,” said Bob Templeton, who owns Crossroads of the West Gun Shows, which is putting on the gun show.

Templeton met with Vice President Joe Biden last week to discuss the issue of guns, and said President Obama’s administration is using the shooting in Newtown, Conn. as a political tool.

“The administration and other forces who would limit our second amendment rights are taking advantage of the tragic situation of Sandy Hook,” said Templeton.

Among the many proposals for new gun laws are a ban on assault-style weapons, and high-capacity magazines and clips.

Gun control advocates are also looking to implement universal background checks and other measures that would prevent the mentally ill from obtaining guns.

Templeton said this weekend’s gun show will also be taking plenty of precautions to make sure everyone has a safe time.

“The show is monitored carefully by ATF. We have local law enforcement here, also. We have probation and parole people here undercover looking for known felons. I mean, I don’t know if we can do any better job than we already are monitoring that activity.”

Crossroads Of The West Gun Shows

Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, 2013

9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Arizona State Fairgrounds

1826 W. McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85007



