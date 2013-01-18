Mesa man accused of armed robbery of supermarket

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in Chandler say they've arrested a suspect in an armed robbery of a supermarket.

They say 26-year-old Andrew Putnam of Mesa is being held on suspicion of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree criminal trespass, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft-control of stolen property.

Authorities say Putnam is suspected of stealing about $270 in items Thursday from a Safeway store in Chandler.

Video surveillance reportedly shows Putnam running out of the store with a basket full of items while being chased by two store employees.

They say Putnam was found hiding behind a wall in an apartment complex behind the store.

Authorities say Putnam allegedly pointed a handgun at both employees, then jumped over a fence into the backyard of a home. He was later arrested.