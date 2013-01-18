Garden Guy gives us tips on planting roses

PHOENIX -- Spring is (almost) in the air and everything's coming up roses!

On Good Morning Arizona Thursday, Garden Guy Dave Owens talks to Javier Soto about roses and how to handle the recent frost damage.

Owens say you should definitely hold off on pruning. "Wait for bud break," Owens says. "And make sure you prune to where you're seeing new growth." And he warns, you won't start seeing that growth for 30 to 60 more days.

So be patient. But it's never too soon to start getting ready.

First, you can purchase bare root roses. Soak them overnight in liquid seaweed or extreme juice. Then start thinking about digging a hole.

You'll then fill the hole with water, and make sure it drains in about three to seven hours. "If it drains, that means you can start thinking about think about putting in your bare root roses.

Do it right and you'll have beautiful rose bushes by spring.