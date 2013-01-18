'Aging Mirror' shows us the amount of sun damage on our faces

PHOENIX -- Mirror, mirror, on the wall. Who's got the most sun damage of us all?

We often hear about the effect the sun can have on our skin. But other lifestyle choices like alcohol and smoking can also take a serious toll.

Now, a new, so-called "Aging Mirror" can actually let us see how much damage has already been done.

Paradise Valley cosmetic surgeon Dr. Daniel Shapiro says these days, he's seeing patients asking for surgery earlier than ever. "I think you can be proactive in terms of choices that you make, either lifestyle or how you treat your skin," Dr. Shapiro says. "This is kind of making you realize that, and giving you a report card.".

The "aging mirror", or the Visia Scan, acts somewhat like a crystal ball, scanning your skin for current and future damage, and producing a picture of what you might look like over time.

The machine can even detect the effects of lifestyle choices like drinking alcohol and smoking cigarettes and how they will impact your looks down the road.

Good Morning Arizona's own Stella Inger bravely went makeup-free for a demonstration Thursday. Her skin turned out to be in great shape, earning her the grade of an "A".

But not everyone is so fortunate. "Some people come into my office and get this done, a lot of time if they've had drinking and sun exposure and smoking, I mean, it looks like an air strike," Dr. Shapiro tells us.

One at-home remedy folks can try is the Clarisonic cleaner. "its a great way to give yourself a little treatment at home and maintain your skin," advises aesthetician Kristy Harris.

More advice: Hydrate, use sunscreen, and cut back on drinking and smoking.

The Visia Scan is available as a free service at Dr. Shapiro's office

You can find more information on his website, or call his office at 480-451-1700.