Photos show Queen Creek bank robber wearing motorcycle helmet

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. -- The FBI has released photos of the suspect in a Jan. 18 robbery at a Bank of America near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek



A man wearing a motorcycle helmet approached a teller and placed two manila envelopes on the counter, according to FBI officials. He then passed a demand note to the teller indicating the robbery and that he was armed with a gun.



A second employee approached the suspect from behind at which time the suspect turned and displayed a black semi-automatic pistol, which was in his waistband.



The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and he fled the bank on a motorcycle.



It is believed the man is responsible for robbing the same bank on Sept. 13.



The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, 30 to 40 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, and possibly has brown eyes. He was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a mirrored face screen, a black hooded sweatshirt, black-and-white gloves, and blue jeans. He also was carrying two manila envelopes.



Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the FBI at 623-466-1999.