Warm weekend expected across the state

PHOENIX -- A pretty quiet and warm weather weekend is ahead for Arizona.

Statewide, high temperatures will be running about three to five degrees above average for this time of year.

That translates into low 70s for metro Phoenix while in northern Arizona, we’ll see highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 60s.



No rain or snow is anticipated to head into our state over the next week.

The weather pattern that is bringing us this warm and dry weather looks like it’s going to stay in place for a while.

In a sense, the jet stream has been backed up for much of the winter season. That’s the reason we had the extended cold streak and it’s the reason we’re going to be warmer than normal into next weekend.