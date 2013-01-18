PHOENIX -- A young race car driver gets behind the wheel for a good cause.

Meet 21 year old Cassie Gannis, a talented racer from right here in the valley.

Cassie admits she's always felt the "need for speed"!

"My dad used to race cars," she told us Friday on Good Morning Arizona. "I always would go to the race track and hang out with him, and finally I guess I just bugged him enough and he got me a race car!"

Cassie showed us the Ford race car that she uses to race locally, as well as in Vegas and around the rest of the country. She says racing can be a tough sport, since there are so many drivers fighting for just a few spots. But she loves it.

However, this weekend instead of hitting the track she'll be trying to encourage others to donate blood.

Cassie is helping to organize a blood drive Saturday at Bell Ford on 24th Avenue and Bell. And while rolling up their sleeves to give blood, folks can also receive important tips on car care.

One of the topics: changing a tire. "A lot of people don't know how to change a tire," says Cassie. She even demonstrated some of the basic steps for Stella Inger.

Cassie will be meeting folks and working at the blood drive at Bell Ford, Saturday between 10 am and 3 pm.