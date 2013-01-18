Miss Arizona 2012 supports "Paws for a Cause"

PHOENIX -- The former Miss Arizona is much more than a pretty face!

Erica Frantzve is hoping to draw attention to the plight of our four legged friends.

Miss Arizona 2012 is donating a portion of her non-profit proceeds to "Paws for a Cause".

She said it's always been a calling of hers to work with animals.

"I'm really fortunate because I've grown up with a family with dogs", she told 3TV's Javier Soto on Friday's Good Morning Arizona. "You get to see how animals are either appreciated or they're not, and for me it's huge to be able to appreciate animals."

Erika will be out promoting Paws for a Cause at the Scottsdale Street Fair at the Pavillions this weekend.

The beauty queen says she was inspired by her mother to help others. She not only works to aid animals, she was able to travel to Romania this summer to visit an orphanage there, and visit with Marine troops.

"I'm just trying to give back. It's the most rewarding experience in the world, especially working with the troops," she says. "That has been one of the most important and blessed opportunities I've been able to have is to go overseas".

She also helps out a charity called Johnny's Locker, which provides lockers to go to life-altering situations for teens and kids.

If you'd like to meet Erika and hear more about her causes, the Scottsdale Street Fair takes place Sunday from 10 am to 4pm, at the Pavillions at Talking Stick. You can find more information about the event by clicking here.

