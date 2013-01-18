Child playing with candle starts house fire in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Investigators with the Glendale Fire Department said a house fire Thursday night was started by a 7-year-old child playing with a candle.



Firefighters responded to a working house fire at a home near Northern and 49th avenues at approximately 8:45 p.m. They said heavy smoke filled the back bedroom.



Firefighters put out the fire and were able to save the majority of the home.



Initial reports said people were trapped in the home, but everyone was able to get out of the house prior to the Fire Department's arrival and no injuries were reported.



Investigators said the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter and a candle under a bed while his mother slept in another room.



"Unfortunately, he did catch the bed on fire and that did spread to the remainder of the house," said Glendale Fire Department spokesman Michael Young.



Between 2005 and 2009, fires started by children playing accounted for a national average of 56,300 fires with 110 deaths, 880 injuries and $286 million in direct property damage per year, according to fire officials.



The Glendale Fire Department urges parents to teach their children that fire is a tool, not a toy. Always keep matches and lighters out of reach and set a good example by properly using matches, lighters and fire. The most important thing a parent or caregiver can do is to always supervise young children.



For information about Glendale Fire Department's Youth Firesetter Intervention program, visit www.glendaleaz.com.