6 Magnificent people receive community achievement awards

PHOENIX -- There are six magnificent people that are all community leaders and all are trying to follow the beliefs of Martin Luther King Jr.



These are beliefs that more and more locals are actively following.



"I didn't envision that it would, but I'm pleased that it did," said Calvin C. Goode, a former highly influential city councilman.



Goode is considered a pioneer when it comes to making a difference. In fact, the top award is named after him.



"We are certainly trying to develop a city and nation that Dr. King envisioned," Goode said. "We haven't arrived yet, so there is more work that needs to be done and so we're still working at it."



Eight hundred and fifty people showed up for the MLK awards breakfast that's in its 27th year. The top honor, this year, belonged to Carole Coles Henry.



"Never could I imagine in my wildest dreams that this honor would be bestowed upon me today," Henry said.



While there are many things she is proud of over the years, one sticks out.



"I was the first director of the Phoenix Youth Center, which is right next to South Mountain High School, and it's an award-winning facility that's been duplicated across the United States and it continues to be a benchmark in this community and something I'm very proud of," Henry said.



The five other people who were recognized received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award. Among them were people who have mentored kids and organized community cleanups.



Friday morning's awards breakfast is just one of many events happening during the month of January to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

