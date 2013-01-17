Priceless baby book stolen from Phoenix storage unit

PHOENIX -- A family who just moved to the Valley from Alaska had almost everything they own stolen from their storage unit in Phoenix.



"They stole our entire life," Amber Aldeguer said. She has 11 handwritten pages of what was lost, everything from clothing to crafts, electronics, personal belonging and pictures.



She estimates around $40,000 worth of items were taken from their unit at CubeSmart on 43rd Avenue in Phoenix. Her husband discovered their lock had been picked Wednesday night and about 40 of their boxes were gone.



However, one item stands out far above the rest: her son's baby book, which included mementos, such as his hospital bracelet and his first lock of hair.



"You can't replace that; it's not replaceable," Aldeguer said.



"I just want it back!" she pleaded. "I don't care about the stuff we can replace with money."



Phoenix police are investigating the case. The CubeSmart facility is secured by a fence and Aldeguer said a code is required to get through the front gate.



"With the amount of stuff they took, they had to have taken a truck," she said. "I don't understand why people take anything. We worked hard to get what we have."



However, more than money, Aldeguer just wants her memories back.



"If you have it in your heart, you still have the items, you can keep everything of value ... I just want my son's baby book back," Aldeguer pleaded. "No questions asked. Just return it."

3TV called CubeSmart for comment but has not yet heard back.